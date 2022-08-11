M.E.R.C.S. DLC - OUT NOW!

You have come along way Marines!
You have proved yourselves time and time again that you are not just 'shiny metal objet d'art killing machines'.
No, you are more than that! You are true heroes! True heroes who have now been given a drivers license...
So put the pedal to the metal - it is time for you to join in with the M.E.R.C.S!
🔻 NEW CAMPAIGN STORY
A new storyline that continues after the assault on the STROL Beacon.
Play as Grunt, and join the M.E.R.C.S as they survive out in the wastelands. But be warned - the M.E.R.C.S hold a secret that will change the fate of humanity.
🔻 DRIVABLE VEHICLES
TEAM ROLL OUT! Hit the road and lay waste to all that stand before you. Stay fast and mobile with a HARV, support your team with a TUNA APC, or go all out in HOWELL TANK.
🔻 VEHICLE CUSTOMIZATION
You will have access to an assortment of armaments, upgrades, and skills. Each vehicle will have specialized weapons and skills which fill multiple team roles.
🔻 THE INFESTATION GROWS
Two new infestation structures have been spotted.
The Swarm Tunnel, where players can travel inside and teleport to the next closest swarm tunnel.
The STROL Hive, which is an advanced nest where mutants have been seen guarding it.
🔻 HARPOON YOUR ENEMIES
A new secondary weapon - the harpoon gun!
Not only can you capture the normal monsters, but you can now capture ultra-bosses as well. This weapon will also be available on all vehicles.
🔻 THE BLACK MARKET
Living in the wasteland usually limits what one can get. However, the M.E.R.C.S faction has found a way around this. In this DLC, you will be able to use all other faction assets in the M.E.R.C.S campaign.
SEASON PASS
Get access to all DLCs including M.E.R.C.S. with the Season Pass. Experience new story lines, new classes, new maps, two exclusive in-game skins and much more!
(Please note, you can join another player’s M.E.R.C.S content without owning it. But you cannot host a M.E.R.C.S campaign without owning the DLC.)
Patch Notes 2.7
Notable
- Added Leviathan monster which throws in Biomasses
- Added Gore monster which is a stronger version of big zombie and teleports to the player
- Added Creeper that when killed will explode in shiva-like explosion
- Added Hatchling which is a miniature version of Hellspawn
- Did major work on UI improvement
- Flamethrower will also kill monsters right in front of it now
- Shiva will do proper damage to Biomass and Whales now (means that Biomass/Whale with less than ~60k HP will most probably get killed)
- Monsters won't apply status to UBAS pilots
- Elpida will target enemy marines
We’ve also implemented a work in progress version of the gamepad controls. We are happy to receive your feedback!
Changed files in this update