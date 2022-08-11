M.E.R.C.S. DLC - OUT NOW!

You have come along way Marines!

You have proved yourselves time and time again that you are not just 'shiny metal objet d'art killing machines'.

No, you are more than that! You are true heroes! True heroes who have now been given a drivers license...

So put the pedal to the metal - it is time for you to join in with the M.E.R.C.S!

🔻 NEW CAMPAIGN STORY

A new storyline that continues after the assault on the STROL Beacon.

Play as Grunt, and join the M.E.R.C.S as they survive out in the wastelands. But be warned - the M.E.R.C.S hold a secret that will change the fate of humanity.

🔻 DRIVABLE VEHICLES

TEAM ROLL OUT! Hit the road and lay waste to all that stand before you. Stay fast and mobile with a HARV, support your team with a TUNA APC, or go all out in HOWELL TANK.

🔻 VEHICLE CUSTOMIZATION

You will have access to an assortment of armaments, upgrades, and skills. Each vehicle will have specialized weapons and skills which fill multiple team roles.

🔻 THE INFESTATION GROWS

Two new infestation structures have been spotted.

The Swarm Tunnel, where players can travel inside and teleport to the next closest swarm tunnel.

The STROL Hive, which is an advanced nest where mutants have been seen guarding it.

🔻 HARPOON YOUR ENEMIES

A new secondary weapon - the harpoon gun!

Not only can you capture the normal monsters, but you can now capture ultra-bosses as well. This weapon will also be available on all vehicles.

🔻 THE BLACK MARKET

Living in the wasteland usually limits what one can get. However, the M.E.R.C.S faction has found a way around this. In this DLC, you will be able to use all other faction assets in the M.E.R.C.S campaign.

SEASON PASS

Get access to all DLCs including M.E.R.C.S. with the Season Pass. Experience new story lines, new classes, new maps, two exclusive in-game skins and much more!

(Please note, you can join another player’s M.E.R.C.S content without owning it. But you cannot host a M.E.R.C.S campaign without owning the DLC.)

