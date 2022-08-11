Oh hey bonegangers.

A new game mode of sorts has been added to v1.8, the Boneworld Challenges which includes a Daily and Weekly Challenge. Let's face it, the Endless Skirmishes leaderboards is a bit of a trainwreck right now so this will give you score hunters something new to bash each other over.

If you're unfamiliar with Daily Challenges, when you start a challenge all the randomness is seeded, so everybody in the world playing that challenge will face the same enemies, be offered the same minions, relics, spells, etc, leveling the playing field for all. However, the Daily leaderboard is wiped every day as a new seed is generated. You also only get one shot at it, even death shall grip thee this time bonewretched! The Weekly is a bit different in that it generates a new seed and leaderboard each week and you can replay it however many times you like.

See you in the Boneworld! :]