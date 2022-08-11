 Skip to content

Hightide Playtest update for 11 August 2022

Patch notes (11-8-22)

Share · View all patches · Build 9297197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed boat stuttering at lower FPS (can still happen at extreme lag spikes)
  • Slight performance improvements
  • Temporarily removed underwater plants for performance
  • Removed the weird WIP island
  • Added Inflation
  • Added Selling Rights
  • Added extra ports and fishing zones to testing map

Changed files in this update

