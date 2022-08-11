Patch notes (11-8-22)

- Fixed boat stuttering at lower FPS (can still happen at extreme lag spikes)
- Slight performance improvements
- Temporarily removed underwater plants for performance
- Removed the weird WIP island
- Added Inflation
- Added Selling Rights
- Added extra ports and fishing zones to testing map
