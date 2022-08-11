New patch release - auto aim

Hello all, another quick patch!
Based on your comments, we just added a new "auto-aim" feature. Let us know what you think about it in the Steam Forum! If you don't like it, you can turn in off in the options menu/controls.
Cheers!
