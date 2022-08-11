 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TimeMelters - Challenges update for 11 August 2022

New patch release - auto aim

Share · View all patches · Build 9297159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all, another quick patch!

Based on your comments, we just added a new "auto-aim" feature. Let us know what you think about it in the Steam Forum! If you don't like it, you can turn in off in the options menu/controls.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link