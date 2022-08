Share · View all patches · Build 9297127 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 16:19:44 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I'm the developer of Before The Night.

Simplified Chinese translation has just been improved and Traditional Chinese added.

The issue of 'Revive , -Press Any Key- ' text not displayed at the time of death has been corrected.

Please leave a message on the discussion board about what should be improved with the next update.

Thank you for enjoying the game!