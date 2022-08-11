 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sigh of the Abyss: Shadow Bonds update for 11 August 2022

August small update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9297084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Envoys!
We hope you have been enjoying Shadow Bonds.

Today's patch introduces the following changes:

  • Updated the look of the illustration used when the protagonist uses her powers;
  • Updated the look of the Rose illustration;
  • Updated the in-game and achievement look of [spoiler]Šlūq[/spoiler];
  • Updated [spoiler]Šlūq[/spoiler]'s lines to be truer to his character;
  • Added a particle effect to the starting screen;
  • Cleaned up some codex entries, and some specific names and terms;
  • Lowered the default music volume at startup;
  • Added a button at the end with a link to the full game;

Did you know that you can already wishlist the full game?
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2025310/Sigh_of_the_Abyss/
Keep up-to-date with its development by joining the Rascal Devworks newsletter, with monthly news straight to your inbox!

Thank you for playing ːsweetelfː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829641
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link