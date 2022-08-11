August small update!

Greetings, Envoys!
We hope you have been enjoying Shadow Bonds.
Today's patch introduces the following changes:
- Updated the look of the illustration used when the protagonist uses her powers;
- Updated the look of the Rose illustration;
- Updated the in-game and achievement look of [spoiler]Šlūq[/spoiler];
- Updated [spoiler]Šlūq[/spoiler]'s lines to be truer to his character;
- Added a particle effect to the starting screen;
- Cleaned up some codex entries, and some specific names and terms;
- Lowered the default music volume at startup;
- Added a button at the end with a link to the full game;
Did you know that you can already wishlist the full game?
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2025310/Sigh_of_the_Abyss/
Thank you for playing ːsweetelfː
