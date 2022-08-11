August small update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9297084 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 14:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Envoys!

We hope you have been enjoying Shadow Bonds.



Today's patch introduces the following changes:

Updated the look of the illustration used when the protagonist uses her powers;

Updated the look of the Rose illustration;

Updated the in-game and achievement look of [spoiler]Šlūq[/spoiler];

Updated [spoiler]Šlūq[/spoiler]'s lines to be truer to his character;

Added a particle effect to the starting screen;

Cleaned up some codex entries, and some specific names and terms;

Lowered the default music volume at startup;

Added a button at the end with a link to the full game;

Did you know that you can already wishlist the full game?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2025310/Sigh_of_the_Abyss/

Keep up-to-date with its development by joining the Rascal Devworks newsletter, with monthly news straight to your inbox!

Thank you for playing ːsweetelfː