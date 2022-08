This update addresses the bug where stationary boats would often get swamped in rough seas a little too easily.

It only really effected the smaller boats and you should find that they are now suitably buoyant!

I've also tweaked some other physics settings such as rudder forces etc for many of the boats so they should handle more realistically at lower speeds.

As always, the physics engine is a work in progress so let me know if you spot boats doing anything odd!