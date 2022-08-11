V0.122 - Scenario Select Rework + UI Animations

Hi all,
Mainly polish in this one. Let me know if I went overboard with the UI animations.
Additions
- Added animated transitions to all GUI.
Fixes
- Fixed spare track duplicates & mirrors not saving correctly.
- Fixed failed assemblies partially leaving the designer, with no way to return, locking the game. Reproduceable on tracks with no roadwheels.
- Steering with cruise control now scales with the current cruise level.
Changes
- Reworked scenario selection screen. Making it more open to additional scenarios and give more info on what you're playing.
- Updated all starter blueprints.
- Increased handling of twin transmissions at speeds. Fixed an error which allowed the track to move faster than the current engine-gear speed.
- Clutch braking now gradually applies the brakes during drive+steer, instead of purely disengaging the clutch.
Starting on scenarios next.
- Hamish
