 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sprocket update for 11 August 2022

V0.122 - Scenario Select Rework + UI Animations

Share · View all patches · Build 9296911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Mainly polish in this one. Let me know if I went overboard with the UI animations.

Additions

  • Added animated transitions to all GUI.

Fixes

  • Fixed spare track duplicates & mirrors not saving correctly.
  • Fixed failed assemblies partially leaving the designer, with no way to return, locking the game. Reproduceable on tracks with no roadwheels.
  • Steering with cruise control now scales with the current cruise level.

Changes

  • Reworked scenario selection screen. Making it more open to additional scenarios and give more info on what you're playing.
  • Updated all starter blueprints.
  • Increased handling of twin transmissions at speeds. Fixed an error which allowed the track to move faster than the current engine-gear speed.
  • Clutch braking now gradually applies the brakes during drive+steer, instead of purely disengaging the clutch.

Starting on scenarios next.

  • Hamish

Changed files in this update

Depot 1674171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link