Build 9296889 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 22:06:07 UTC

Fixed the bug with matchmaking where users would wait for a match but never connect!

There is still another bug where sometimes the matchmaker just stops matchmaking and the user has to restart matchmaking. We are still investigating this one.

Keep being awesome you Blocky Ballers! 😎