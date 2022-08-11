 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 11 August 2022

Update 3.17

Build 9296857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New online game mode: Free for all
  • Adds new skin colors to shop
  • Adds friendly game modes to clan
  • Adds new objects and options to Forge
  • Custom game mode allow to create infinite games
  • New color palette for Spartan/Elite customisation
  • Custom colors are now used in matchmaking
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1493531
