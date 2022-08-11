- New online game mode: Free for all
- Adds new skin colors to shop
- Adds friendly game modes to clan
- Adds new objects and options to Forge
- Custom game mode allow to create infinite games
- New color palette for Spartan/Elite customisation
- Custom colors are now used in matchmaking
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 11 August 2022
Update 3.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
