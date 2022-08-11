11 August Update - Talents, Summer and Spring

Added

their names for a more detailed look into them.

their names for a more detailed look into them. Talent Tree now displays the final bonus value of the unlock when you have completed it.

Changes:

Summer's first 2 waves were replaced with a different unit.

Summer Light units' physical damage reduction was reduced to 70%.

Summer Light units movement speed was reduced by 0.1 seconds.

Summer Large units fastest movement speed slowed down.

Summer 4 scaling adjusted for it's max maze size.

Spring beginning levels max HP scaling reduced, and gradually increases towards the end of Spring.

Spring Light units movement speed reduced (Should make Swarm waves destroy less runs)

Zhen Attack Speed buff increased to 40%, 75%, 100%.

Lydian's ability now gives 10 more mana per tier.

Resonators give 10 more mana per tier.

Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when the device has a controller plugged in.

Fixed buff tile on Desert 3 A that would give 3x the tooltip amount.

Sorry about Summer

We want to apologise about the state of Summer. The new enemy ability introduced required a couple of very specific approaches. Some players through good play have mastered other mechanics in the game, and have been able to stretch their favourite compositions to enemies and wave types that they are not strong against. They haven't needed to engage with those mechanics that Summer tests. The game is too punishing about that without giving a moment to learn the other mechanics. The game is punishing good players, and that is wrong.

The Light enemy block ability is also too punishing to be used in the first 2 waves, making a lot of players restart often until they get the units they want. This is just frustrating gameplay. The above changes should make Summer a lot more approachable, yet still hold to it's identity, and those that master it will find it rewarding.

Spring

The game introduces a lot, quickly, giving you little time to find your feet. Summer has been adjusted to be less punishing and more forgiving for those still figuring it out.

Resonators

Resonators are designed to support, but their numbers were too low to justify including just a few of them. We hope to make them more exciting, as well as making a full Resonator build be very enjoyable.

Unit unlocks in Talents

The Talent tree was meant to assist in reducing the learning burden of all the mechanics in the game, and allow players to "opt-in" to new parts they wanted to explore. This is why resetting is free and infinite. Reducing the unit pool has had some side effects on some classes, leaving some holes in their design. So many units are linked to one another, that it's not possible to take a Class away without impacting Classes they are linked to. This information is now displayed to everyone, so you can look for gaps in your current favourite builds and see if you can improve them!

Some quick Info and Tips

Ability Power buffs all Magic Damage. That includes Classes that deal magic damage like Spartans and Unholy.

For Summer: Targetting is a big tip. For the shield enemies, they shine when multiple units attack them. Making some units attack First and some attack Last, you can reduce the effect by a lot. For the enemies that gain speed, targetting Lowest can help you not swap targets, and kill those going fastest.

For Marines, Zyrax is a strong Marine who is unlocked by the 2nd Hunter unlock.

For Mystics, they have some shared synergies with Druids.

For Mystics, there is a caster in the Charged unlocks.

For those who love Devoted, there is a Devoted unit in the Charged unlocks.

For Razors, there is a really strong 4-cost Razor Hunter in the Hunter Unlocks.

For Hunters, set them to attack Last to reduce their target switching.

Launch week is almost over, and I think we've addressed most of the biggest pain points. Thanks to everyone for the tremendous effort and suggestions. It's really allowed us to see more viewpoints and make the game better.