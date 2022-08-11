Enabled 'Plasma Balls' on Frostbite and Volcano. Hit them to gain ammo.
Changed the login selection screen to connect to the official server more easily
Roadkill update for 11 August 2022
Update Notes for Aug-11-2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Enabled 'Plasma Balls' on Frostbite and Volcano. Hit them to gain ammo.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update