1.1.2 Patch Notes

- Swing now uses the correct keybind set in options.
- Comic achievement now triggers correctly.
- Underbelly boss has proper telegraphing on attacks.
- Fixed a typo in the backer credits list
- Added a method to enter Tomb Of The Rat Queen earlier.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update