 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zapling Bygone update for 11 August 2022

1.1.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9296823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Swing now uses the correct keybind set in options.
  • Comic achievement now triggers correctly.
  • Underbelly boss has proper telegraphing on attacks.
  • Fixed a typo in the backer credits list
  • Added a method to enter Tomb Of The Rat Queen earlier.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link