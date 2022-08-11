Son, you got a lot to tell! – The Heir Update

Hello Village Elders!

The time has come! You hold in your hands: the Heir Update.

Remember in the game? You have a house; you look at it and then ask if you could still extend it.

We felt the same way, so we took the tools in our hands. We figuratively sawed, filed, sanded and, hammered - and the game got bigger and bigger.

Before the Heir update, Medieval Dynasty had about 75,000 words of text. That's roughly the equivalent of a 250-page book. Now we're close to 120,000 words of text. It took a while to manoeuvre this huge update into the valley, but it's finally here!

Let us know what you think about the update! Tell us about your heir! As always, feel free to post below in the comments or on our social media channels.

Have fun playing and talk soon!

The teams of Render Cube and Toplitz Productions

PS: Some languages are still work in progress and will be updated later!

New building - Donkey Shelter (Available early in the village development).

Fast travel - Waggoners around villages (Between villages).

New items - Toys (Available from vendors).

Possibility of giving gifts to children.

Player can change to heir, if heir is already an adult, through dialogue (irreversible).

Teenage Apprentices - Possibility of assigning teenagers in work buildings (Age: 14-18).

Ceremonial Hair-Cutting event when the Heir reaches the age of seven.

Four personalities for Son.

Family Quests for Son and Wife.

Family Small talk.

New greetings for players family.

Six unique quest NPC's available to add to your village.

Possibility of upgrading modules in non-residential buildings.

Possibility of drinking directly from the well.

Possibility of collecting eggs and feathers from nests in the Henhouse and Goose House.

Possibility of collecting honeycombs from the hives in the Apiary.

Possibility of collecting manure in some of the animal buildings.

New status indicating the number of unhappy inhabitants.

New status indicating the number of active assignments in production whose progress has been stopped due to problems.

New status indicating the number of active assignments in trading whose progress has been stopped due to problems.

Special notifications when wife or heir leaves us due to mood, affection, or death.

Players can now pick one of three steering types for gamepad.

Gamepad Vibrations.

New heads and hairs for player's heirs.

New animations for toddlers and kids - Playing with Toys

New animations for mothers with infants.

New sounds for lynx and wolf - very long-distance calling. It will be easier to track down these two types of animals.

Long distance sounds for rooster.

Sounds for many NPCs idle animations.

Sounds for gates.

Sounds of crying infant.

Sounds for building and destroying roads, fences, gates, furniture.

Reverbs in caves and buildings.

Foliage interaction with player and mount.

An equalizer that simulates natural resonance for sounds in buildings and caves, combined with reverberation it enhances the effect of being in the room.

Donkey reins.

Classical gamepad steering in control options (default for players that played before this patch).

Not all items being picked up after skinning an animal.

Slightly enraged animals sometimes chased people to the end of the map.

The number of animals in spawners sometimes loaded incorrectly causing more animals to spawn than there should be.

Foal with broken textures.

Low-quality infant geometry.

Production buildings show as houses on the map screen.

Lack of husbandry buildings in the map legend.

Events sometimes affecting wrong NPC's.

Events don't destroy fields and orchards.

An unarmed trap still catches animals.

Player will not be able to ask the exotic goods vendor on the exotic goods vendor whereabouts.

Single NPC can't swap houses with the player living alone.

Sometimes gift vendors sit in quite weird positions.

Bandits can't shoot a crossbow.

NPCs get stuck in the floor.

If a player's wife leaves the village because of low affection, she may take the child with her or leave him with the father (player), depending on the child's affection.

Candles after loading a saved game had no flames.

Candles remain lighted during the day.

Food Storage does not give an "empty chest first" warning if destroyed.

A Mine doesn't block the possibility of placing another Mine for the same cave.

No notification of the lack of animals needed for the production of goods in production buildings.

Free up workbench appearing when ending crafting.

Visible building name in inspector mode during placement.

Double names in interaction with gates.

Decorations block doors.

Resource deposits do not reset the mining progression when the season changes.

Seats don't display names in inspector mode.

The names of objects in inspector mode sometimes remain visible after exiting inspector mode.

The achievement for giving gifts to the wife sometimes doesn't complete.

Building type names doesn't match those from main building management tab.

In death menu "Load" button is always highlighted.

Keyboard inputs are not named properly when entering NPC details through dialogue.

Displayed value of alcohol reduction is not correct with "Headstrong" talent.

Player when accessing NPC details through dialogue can open building's details which results in closing the UI.

Mood indicator in dialogues doesn't update values.

The heir's hair shows through the headgear.

Wrong position of infants on management map.

Several roads are missing on the map.

Building details are not updated correctly when changing production power or trading.

Updating building doesn't update warning count in management.

Sometimes food doesn't spoil when its freshness goes down to 0%.

Bogdan doesn't give money to the player and Fenenna doesn't take it away.

Production of bronze hammers gives too little value to the technology.

Player is able to place waypoint outside of map boundaries.

Game menu can't be closed with "start" button on gamepad.

Riding animations for player, donkey, and horse not responding correctly to walking into objects.

Toddlers not using certain idle animations.

NPCs eating and drinking animations looping.

Teenagers using oversized mugs for drinking.

Two cases when falling tree sounds could loop endlessly.

Player sometimes holding torch in his belly when on a mount.

Error when selling the last animal from the building.

Some cases where recruited NPCs stop along the way and don't go to the player's village.

Experimental optimization for several UIs has caused some bugs.

Drinking from workbenches.

No small talk with villagers.

Player camera rotation in third person after crossing map border.

Mount rotation after crossing map border.

Horse moves forward without any input after crossing map border.

Mount stuttering when mounting after putting the mount in engage state.

Wrong camera rotation in first person perspective when turning on mount.

Can't move mounted after loading a save game that was saved in the middle of a mounted jump.

Frequently jumping on horses causes a mount into the running animation while not moving.

The special mount animation is not being played smoothly.

Bear slides on the ground when walking.

Controller vibrations are always on, even if disabled in settings.

Wind on trees in orchards

Nikola not having small talk dialogues

Apprentices are removed from buildings with the maximum number of workers after loading a game save

Player can switch to heiress in dialogue with player's daughter (in the old save game)

Wind on trees in orchards.

Nikola not having small talk dialogues.

Apprentices are removed from buildings with the maximum number of workers after loading a game save.

Player can switch to heiress in dialogue with player's daughter (in the old save game).

Change player's heiresses to heirs when loading a game save.

Master Angler quest - Roland sitting in the air.

NPC walking continuously towards occupied seat.

Bandits sitting without proper furniture.

Sliding animals while laying.

The interaction when gathering sticks could cancel itself when trying to gather.

Quest's NPC behavior in "The Master Angler" quest.

When sprinting is set on in the toggle the player would still sprint even after stopping.

Reloading the Crossbow sometimes is getting stuck in third person.

The hit animation overwrites the running animation for mounts in case a mount receives damage while moving.

Problem with the audio volume in-game.

The empathy skill is not showing the personality.

Toy for a boy requires an inaccessible item.

Delayed notifications are not being shown.

The area talk marker is blinking on the compass.

Trader slots do not react on double click.

The player can open the hammer menu while the tutorial is open.

The dialogue fade event is muting the audio.

Radial menus don’t update the icon for gamepad input.

Selecting a child’s name doesn't have gamepad inputs.

Special items can be seen in knowledge.

Possibility of bandits not playing attack animation.

Some quest items showing up in market stall.

Some special recruitable NPCs didn't have all their dialogues.

"assign worker" text instead of "assign apprentice".

Incorrect height of the worker list in building's details.

Special quest NPCs can have generic quests.

Being able to open game menu during the loading screen.

Invalid bandit attack animation duration.

Autorun not working with sprint on toggle.

NPCs clothes should be less likely to flicker.

Working NPCs hide their tools before the end of the animation.