Cargo Shipments Inbound

Merchants at Origin are expecting several cargo shipments to arrive this Sunday (August 14th) between 12:00 and 21:00 UTC near Robur Station.

Salvagers, haulers and security are needed to help dismantle the lucrative cargo into raw ore, ship it and sell it on the Origin market.

Due to the high value of the deliveries, the merchants will send a broadcast to the workers on Origin 1 and 2 once a cargo shipment has arrived.

Location:

Robur Station - visible from the Origin stations, Robur is a large station close to the Origin Warp Gate.

It is mostly without a safezone, apart from a small area surrounding the ship designer buildings, so approach it with caution.

The AH and station inventory (including ship spawns) are connected to Origins, so anything you have at Origin stations can be accessed there

This is a continuation of last week's cargo event on the Elysium Moon. You can expect similar fighting over the cargo to happen. Here are some shots from last week's event: