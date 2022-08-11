Territory – Alpha 3 – Tutorial, Quests and XP/Level System

Hey everyone,

I'm pleased to release Territory Alpha 3 which features a Tutorial, Quest System and XP System. These foundational systems unlock many possibilites for the game moving forward. I hope you enjoy, come and join the discord and let me know what you think!

Added

Starting Tutorial

To teach new players the basic controls

Can be skipped for experienced players

Will only run on the first gameplay session

Quest System

Two Crafting Tutorial quests that follow on from the initial tutorial

Two Main story starting quests to set the scene and tone

There are currently 7 repeatable quests based on killing NPC’s

Repeatable quests will be available randomly based on their difficulty and rewards

Quest Hub communications structures added around the map to offer quests and give out rewards.

Quests can be accepted and handed in at any Quest Hub

XP and Leveling System

Currently XP is gained from completing quests, and killing NPC’s.

Currently there’s a Max of 50 Levels, with a new cool rank title every 10 levels.

Raider attack logic rewritten to utilise player rank in order to determine attack frequency and difficulty

Various other additions

Some New World map icons

Another music track added to the mix

Fixed

AI drop bags spawning in air

M1982 Firing rate to match cocking animation and audio

M1982 Firing sounds – dropped the lame ones kept the big boom boom ones

Wooden Well wasn’t crafting. Fixed it and made a crafting discount to make up for Losossos lost wood

Changed

Saving and Loading Games

Loading games from the in game menu has been removed as it was causing a lot of issues with the new quest and XP systems and is just unnecessary. All save games will now need to be loaded from the main menu. Thank You for coming to my TED talk.

7.62x54R (Mosin Rifle) Rounds damage buffed to make the weapon more viable

Known Issues