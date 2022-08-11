Updated to ver1.07a

ver1.07a
・The memory instability has been improved where it was unstable with the correction of the twin star spirit stone. We will continue to verify this, but
There is a possibility that it is still unstable, so you may have to pause for a while. Sorry ......! We will improve it.
・Fixed a situation in which a duplicate could create a permanent institution.
・The correction of the happiness potion was different from other potions when it was strengthened, so we have adjusted it.
Changed files in this update