Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 11 August 2022

Updated to ver1.07a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.07a
・The memory instability has been improved where it was unstable with the correction of the twin star spirit stone. We will continue to verify this, but
　There is a possibility that it is still unstable, so you may have to pause for a while. Sorry ......! We will improve it.

・Fixed a situation in which a duplicate could create a permanent institution.

・The correction of the happiness potion was different from other potions when it was strengthened, so we have adjusted it.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

