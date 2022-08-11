Running on Magic patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9296400 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 15:26:53 UTC by Wendy

Hello there!

Little patch with several keyboard and leaderboard fixes. We have also added Turkish to the list of supported languages thanks to a kind member of the community.

A few more Endless Mode issues have been reported and we are working to fix them in the next patch.

Here's a change log with the details of the update.

Thank you kindly for your patience.

[1.0.1] - 2022-08-11

Added

Turkish translation from Enes YarÄ±kan.

Fixed

Fixed toggles not working on keyboard, which in turn fixes Fullscreen, Controller Vibration and Tutorial Skipping issues for keyboard players.

Fixed audio settings not being applied from the main Settings menu.

Reworked Leaderboards controls on keyboard.

Fixed Leaderboards menu displaying the wrong page.

Fixed Leaderboards menu crashes.

Tweaked Chinese, Japanese and Korean fonts sizes.

Typo in Japanese translation regarding Leaderboards.

Known issues

Sudden game freezes when playing Endless Mode.

Stage popping too late on rare occasions when playing Endless Mode.

Newly spawned enemies with stunned VFXs on them.

Clipping through walls at high speeds on Endless Mode.

Getting locked and sliding down through walls at high speeds on Endless Mode.

Thanks for playing Running on Magic! See you soon!