Running on Magic patch 1.0.1

Hello there!
Little patch with several keyboard and leaderboard fixes. We have also added Turkish to the list of supported languages thanks to a kind member of the community.
A few more Endless Mode issues have been reported and we are working to fix them in the next patch.
Here's a change log with the details of the update.
Thank you kindly for your patience.
[1.0.1] - 2022-08-11
Added
- Turkish translation from Enes YarÄ±kan.
Fixed
- Fixed toggles not working on keyboard, which in turn fixes Fullscreen, Controller Vibration and Tutorial Skipping issues for keyboard players.
- Fixed audio settings not being applied from the main Settings menu.
- Reworked Leaderboards controls on keyboard.
- Fixed Leaderboards menu displaying the wrong page.
- Fixed Leaderboards menu crashes.
- Tweaked Chinese, Japanese and Korean fonts sizes.
- Typo in Japanese translation regarding Leaderboards.
Known issues
- Sudden game freezes when playing Endless Mode.
- Stage popping too late on rare occasions when playing Endless Mode.
- Newly spawned enemies with stunned VFXs on them.
- Clipping through walls at high speeds on Endless Mode.
- Getting locked and sliding down through walls at high speeds on Endless Mode.
Thanks for playing Running on Magic! See you soon!
