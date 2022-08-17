 Skip to content

My Days In Belair update for 17 August 2022

New update for My Days In Belair!

Build 9296257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that a new update for My Days In Belair has been released!
The new update features new scenes, with new replay gallery and new animations and various bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

