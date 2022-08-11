 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsaken Portals update for 11 August 2022

Update 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9296034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This is a maintenance and further polish update.

The next 2 features are actually standard features. We would like to apologize for the fact that they come so late. It's only a few days after release, but we should have noticed this already in Early Access.

Key Bindings

This feature was requested and we agreed that it should come. So here it is.
You'll be able to set custom keys according to your preferences.

Keyboard Layouts

The keybinds feature is accompanied by another change that ensures that the key is displayed correctly, no matter what keyboard layout you use. This is also the reason why the keybind feature was not yet integrated into the game.
Now, the correct Cyrillic character will be displayed when using a Russian keyboard for example. Of course, the same applies to all other languages (even those that are not officially supported by us). However, if a character is not included in the game's font, the English version will be displayed as a fallback.

Deck Builder Filters

The filters in the deck builder have been completely revised and expanded. They now work more intuitively and you can filter by specific properties:

  • tier level
  • type (weapon or auxiliary)
  • specific skills like 'card draw', 'reduces energy', etc.

And for making maximum use of it, you can also combine those filters to find what you need in no time.

Speed Things Up

In order to continue our mission of making changes that you guys requested, we have made another bunch of things faster:

  • the 'Accelerator' sequence in the tutorial
  • engaging in combat
  • the plasma cannon explosion animation
  • conversation text print speed
  • and yep, also dying is faster... or in other words: the recovery ship will pick you up earlier

Changed files in this update

Depot 1338222
  • Loading history…
Depot 1338223
  • Loading history…
Depot 1338224
  • Loading history…
Depot 1338225
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link