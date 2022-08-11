Update 1.4.0



This is a maintenance and further polish update.

The next 2 features are actually standard features. We would like to apologize for the fact that they come so late. It's only a few days after release, but we should have noticed this already in Early Access.

Key Bindings

This feature was requested and we agreed that it should come. So here it is.

You'll be able to set custom keys according to your preferences.



Keyboard Layouts

The keybinds feature is accompanied by another change that ensures that the key is displayed correctly, no matter what keyboard layout you use. This is also the reason why the keybind feature was not yet integrated into the game.

Now, the correct Cyrillic character will be displayed when using a Russian keyboard for example. Of course, the same applies to all other languages (even those that are not officially supported by us). However, if a character is not included in the game's font, the English version will be displayed as a fallback.

Deck Builder Filters

The filters in the deck builder have been completely revised and expanded. They now work more intuitively and you can filter by specific properties:

tier level

type (weapon or auxiliary)

specific skills like 'card draw', 'reduces energy', etc.

And for making maximum use of it, you can also combine those filters to find what you need in no time.



Speed Things Up

In order to continue our mission of making changes that you guys requested, we have made another bunch of things faster: