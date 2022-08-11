Sea Monsters DLC + Update 2.0

Update 2.0 is live! There has been a lot of information the last few weeks so I figured to consolidate it in this post.
Sea Monsters DLC is available for purchase!
Hats:
- Scuba Goggles
- Scuba Diver Hat
- Flower Hat
- Mystery Glasses
- Graduation Hat
- Mushroom Hat
Toys:
- Toy Beach Ball
- Toy Buoy
- Toy Flamingo
- Toy Peacock
- Toy Toucan
Experimental Controller Support
UI can be increased to 125%
Modified Water System (rendering)
Improved Performance
Max people in the park increased from 300 to 600
Many bug fixes major and minor
Sea Monsters DLC Available
For those looking to extend the Parkasaurus experience, there also is Sea Monster DLC available!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931130/Parkasaurus__Sea_Monsters/
We have another post that goes into detail about what you find in the DLC, but here is a quick overview:
- New Dinosaurs (11)
- New Aquatic Feeders (14)
- Above ground exhibits
- Below ground exhibits
- New Campaign Missions (3)
- New Scenery Items (4)
Hats
What more is there to say, hats! Some aquatic themed, some not! You can find the new hats in the store and some unlocked in the Heart technology tree.
Toys
Find all your favorite poolside toys! Floating Flamingo? Of course! All your favorite birds.
Experimental Controller Support
Experimental! Parkasaurus plays great on the Steam Deck, and also with a controller. See below as I zip around the menus using a controller.
UI can be increased to 125%
The devs finally got to this amirite? See below what 125% UI looks like:
Modified Water System (rendering)
The water has a re-work because of the aquatic systems found in the DLC. We like to think the water looks much nicer, we hope you think so too!
Improved Performance
Build bigger, not slower!
Max people in park increased from 300 to 600
Will your park melt if you get to 600 guests? Maybe. Let us know!
Many bug fixes major and minor
Thanks to everyone who submitted bugs – we do read the reports and try to fix a lot of what you suggest.
Finally, a shout-out to the awesome community we have. Washbear has some exciting projects in the mix and we can’t wait to share them with you in the future.
xoxo
