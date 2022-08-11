Weekly Update 329: Spread your wings and split the sky!

Greetings, Warriors!

This week we are delivering further polishes of recently introduced systems and a lot of fixes and quality of life improvements requested by our precious community. Most of the changes we are introducing today are based on your suggestions, reports, and feedback, so we believe you will be very happy with them.

The core of our team is still working on the world map rework when our artists had some more time recently to finish the work on a brand new cosmetic set for heavy/medium mix armor – Eaglefury set, along with a dedicated heavy shield, one-handed spear, and mighty two-handed hammer named "Skysplitter".

Additionally, we have hellish news for you all and a small competition where you all can win the possibility to have a unique “skeleton painted” horse breed in the game available to tame!

Check the details below, and enjoy!

The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Dojima Family, Siegbert, and Mormo – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.5.9 Beta

Quality of Life

Catacombs

The Catacombs event has been adjusted and improved a little. After the announcement is shown on-screen, there is a 5-minute-long event on the map, before a player can enter the catacombs. The first stage of the Catacombs, as well as the entrances, have a 20 minutes timer. After that, the event closes and ends. The spider gates are open after the event ends and a new way of teleporting out of the dungeon is available behind the altar in the final boss room. Lastly, the gate leading to the sword room is now possible to be axed down.

Cosmetic skins

We are introducing a new cosmetic skin set to the game using heavy items with an exception of a medium chest as its base. “Eaglefury” armor cosmetics, two new weapons skins, and a new shield skin are available for you in the in-game Supporter Shop – hotkey [K].

According to sagas, one of Gautyr’s forms is a great eagle with wingtips that touch the horizons. It was at the Styrhale temple in Styrborg where shamans first presented eagle feathers to worthy warriors as a mark of honor. Now on Stoneholm, great warriors charge into battle with expertly made scale armor, feathered mantles, furs, and sweeping wings extending from their enclosed helms, glorifying the savagery of a predator diving for its prey.

Valley of Death

We are adjusting the timers of Valley of Death tournament events on all servers. On the NA/SA Aquilla server, we are moving the VoD from 9 AM to 1 PM, and the one from 5 PM to 6 PM, and we are adding an additional VoD event on the SEA Dukla server, time for 3 PM.

AI improvements

We have fully redesigned NPC aggro mechanics. From now on it should be impossible to take aggro of a huge group of NPCs by one player. It will help to avoid any possible exploits related to such maneuvers. Enemies will now distribute their aggro between players better and attack more targets if one player is already focused by two NPCs.

Other improvements

– Torch and Lantern will now be a light source on our player when “show additional lights” is set up in the game graphic options, and by default on graphic presets “medium” and above. Please note, that we won’t be able to see light from other players to prevent performance issues.

– As fighting scavengers is much more interesting when players need to actively move away from their attack line, old scavenger attacks cannot be blocked without shields from now on.

– Improved player on horseback animations. Blocks attacks and throws should be more fluent and show better what is happening on the server side. We have not changed the value of the attack tilts on the server, so the range of attacks stays the same.

– If there are multiple crafts queued, they have the same minigame UI - once one craft finishes, the next one will start from the place where the last has ended, which is much more fluid and intuitive.

Fixes

– Fixed the issue causing players to be invisible, and optimized the proxy initialization to prevent such issues in the future.

– Fixed an issue with wrongly assigned tags for some Coat of Arms symbols.

– Fixed an error allowing players to enter and teleport to the arena while being unconscious or dead.

– Fixed an issue where taping space when the crafting window was opened could start crafting and lead to various issues with interactions later.

– Fixed an error that prevented players from spawning at siege camps during the 3-way siege event continuation.

– Fixed an issue where the system holding player on the server after relog or alt+F4 was working incorrectly. During relogging or quitting on the loot zone, there should be an extra 30s time before the character will disappear after getting hit. This won't work on non-loot zones and an extra time is being added once. Additional time (the 30s) from being knocked down and opening the loot window still exists. This should prevent avoiding being looted by force-quitting the game or cutting the connection.

Descend to Hell and get a unique mount in Gloria Victis MMORPG!

While releasing Gloria Victis a few years ago, we’ve been only a team of 7 developers but we’ve been steadily growing in numbers since then. Last year, thanks to the release of Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, we’ve been able to secure more funds to keep working and improving our MMORPG game, doing those few big steps before finally leaving Early Access.

As you may know, we are providing publisher support for a group of young, talented developers working on a unique card roguelike game called “Nadir”. Clearly, it is a totally different game than Gloria Victis or Siege Survival, and it doesn't share the Gloria Victis IP, yet those guys are strongly connected to our team and are working next to us in our office.

The Nadir Team supports us on a daily basis, and part of them has been outsourcing things for Gloria Victis for years already. Also, we are learning so much from publishing Nadir, and this experience is helping us prepare much better for leaving Early Access with Gloria Victis.

And this will be the best example of our cooperation: Michał, the lead designer of Nadir, is also an outstanding graphic artist, and the one who is responsible for most of Gloria Victis's cosmetic skin concepts. Some of the recent animations implemented in our MMO were also recorded with his help!

And as it is visible those guys are doing so many nice things for us and our community, we decided to ask you to help Nadir get more wishlists on Steam. Boosting the visibility of Nadir on the Steam platform is directly helping our MMO to get more attention too, so it is a win-win for everyone.

To encourage you to help us even more, we are creating a special wishlist goal, exclusively for our MMORPG players:

If we get 10000 more wishlists for Nadir with your help, we will add to our MMO a unique “skeleton” horse breed inspired by Nadir’s setting and lore. Horse spawners in Gloria Victis will receive a slight chance to spawn a horse painted as a skeleton. How fun would it be to raid Catacombs on such a mount, huh?! So click the link below, add the game to your wishlist and share it with others!

Go to the Nadir Steam page, and add the game to your wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1535100?utm_source=discord&utm_campaign=mmo