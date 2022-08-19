YONESAWARA HOSPITAL Released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are pleased to announce the release of YONESAWARA HOSPITAL today!

As a launch discount, for 7 days from today, you can purchase YONESAWARA HOSPITAL at 15% off the regular price.

At the same time, MASAGORO is also 50% off, so please take advantage of this opportunity to make a purchase.

Notice Regarding Playing Environment

About sound settings

We recommend that you play the game with stereophonic sound enabled and wearing stereo headphones.

Enabling Spatial Sound

If you are using Windows 10 or 11, you can enable Spatial Sound.

How to turn on spatial sound in Windows 10.

Regarding graphic settings

At YONESAWARA HOSPITAL, we have added HDR and raytracing as new graphic settings.

HDR and raytracing are described below due to hardware requirements.

-HDR

HDR works when the following conditions are met:

1. An HDR-compatible display is connected.

2. HDR is enabled in Windows.

-Ray Tracing

Raytracing works when the following conditions are met:

1. A Geforce RTX series GPU is used (GTX series GPUs are not supported).

Future support plan

If any defects are found, we plan to fix them as soon as possible.