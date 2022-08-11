Patch notes 2022-08-11 (Experimental), The Riftbreaker bundle

Hello everyone!

It's time for a big one. Today, we’re updating the experimental branch with a highly demanded ability to excavate earth and put up new terrain blocks. This way, your beavers can reshape entire maps to your liking. Yes, you can even rebuild that hill you blew up by mistake!

But first, a PSA: everyone who owns Timberborn can play on the Experimental Branch! Here’s a reminder on how to play Experimental on Steam. And if you want to get even more experimental, build a space base, and blow up some aliens - now you can get Timberborn bundled and discounted with The Riftbreaker! Yes, that gorgeous, face-melting game by our friends from EXOR Studios! <3

Patch notes 2022-08-11 (Experimental)

Terraforming

Unlocking golems now has an extra perk - you get the workers that handle the terraforming business, a.k.a. excavating dirt and putting up new land blocks. It is an entirely new in-game system so please keep an eye for sand bugs and share your feedback about this initial iteration!

New building: Dirt Excavator (2000 SP; 100 Treated Planks, 100 Gears, 50 Metal; 4 workers - Golems only; requires 200 HP to operate). This metal monstrosity excavates a new resource, Dirt, from below, drilling deeper and deeper. Once it reaches the map’s bottom it will continue mining without destroying terrain.

New building: Dirt Pile (500 SP; 100 Planks, 25 Metal). Guess what, this is where you keep all your precious Dirt.

New building: Terraforming Station (750 SP; 200 Treated Planks, 30 Metal; 4 workers - Golems only). Golems employed here take on the dangerous job of putting up new terrain blocks.

New "building": Terrain Block (6 Dirt). Once you have gathered enough Dirt, you can start placing new blocks. Even though they're cubes, it is crucial to rotate them correctly - golems from the Terraforming Station build them in the order indicated by arrows. Use this mechanism to stop golems from blocking access to planned construction sites and to prevent cutting off the builders.

Balance

The arbitrary number sky is the limit!

To accommodate terraforming, the maximum in-game terrain height was increased to 22 tiles. The maximum terrain height in the map editor is still 16 tiles.

The maximum building height remains set to “10 tiles above the maximum terrain height” which effectively increased the maximum in-game building height to 32 tiles.

Misc.

Added flavour texts to all Update 2 buildings and objects.

