Warmfix Update 1.1d - Corruption Visuals + Rare Save Loss Fix & More

Heyo - here's a final warmfix with one HUGE fix, a few smaller ones, and corruption visuals!

This is the last warmfix before the next content update, which should go live on the beta branch soon-

Enjoy the new visuals and other minor improvements until the next feature comes out!

As always, you might need to re-open steam to receive the update.

Cheers & have fun!

CORRUPTION VISUALS

Corruption visuals for the remaining stations are now here!

Most stations have visuals that integrate with potion transformations... but two of them get a different main sprite for each step instead... and one of those two is kinda cool!

MAJOR FIX

Fixed a rare error that could cause some players to lose save & cloud data on transcend

(possibly also affected players losing save files in other contexts, but this is unconfirmed)

MINOR FIXES & CHANGES