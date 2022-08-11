Warmfix Update 1.1d - Corruption Visuals + Rare Save Loss Fix & More

Heyo - here's a final warmfix with one HUGE fix, a few smaller ones, and corruption visuals!
This is the last warmfix before the next content update, which should go live on the beta branch soon-
Enjoy the new visuals and other minor improvements until the next feature comes out!
As always, you might need to re-open steam to receive the update.
Cheers & have fun!
CORRUPTION VISUALS
Corruption visuals for the remaining stations are now here!
Most stations have visuals that integrate with potion transformations... but two of them get a different main sprite for each step instead... and one of those two is kinda cool!
MAJOR FIX
- Fixed a rare error that could cause some players to lose save & cloud data on transcend
(possibly also affected players losing save files in other contexts, but this is unconfirmed)
MINOR FIXES & CHANGES
- Added auto-kiwiker to carpentry's ratio balancing machine
- Added icons to all obtainable achievements that were using the '?' placeholder icon
- 'Overdraft' achievement reworked, now much easier and not annoyingly inconsistent to get
- Most hidden achievements are now unhidden, as long as their descriptions don't fully spoil them
- Fixed potions losing their tooltip & ability to apply effects until re-grabbed under specific conditions
- Fixed potions now showing the merge prompt when merging into a T7 active effect
- Fixed auto-buy without ratio still trying to purchase locked stations during Penances
- Fixed profession token currency display not properly reflecting your starting tokens after transcend
Changed files in this update