v7.0.2: A mysterious armor is coming.

Summary:
- New item: Neon Dynasty series
- New currency: gems
- QoL
- Bug fixes
Detail:
-
New item: Neon Dynasty series
-
New armor: Neon Dynasty Knight
A mysterious armor that no one knows where it comes from. The only thing that is known is that you don't need to light a candle when you wear it to read in a room at night.
-
New weapon: Neon Rune Sword
-
Unlimited Neon Strike!!
-
New currency: gems
- Gem, a new type of currency, it’s very rare in Castle Adiart. Some legendary weaponsmiths collect gemstones to make more powerful weapons.
-
QoL
- Players can’t walk when the execution is happening.
-
Bug fixes
- Fix the Knight can emote at night.
- Fix the crash issue of game over scene.
