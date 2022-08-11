 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 11 August 2022

v7.0.2: A mysterious armor is coming.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • New item: Neon Dynasty series
  • New currency: gems
  • QoL
  • Bug fixes
Detail:

  • New item: Neon Dynasty series

    • New armor: Neon Dynasty Knight
      A mysterious armor that no one knows where it comes from. The only thing that is known is that you don't need to light a candle when you wear it to read in a room at night.

    • New weapon: Neon Rune Sword

Unlimited Neon Strike!!


  • New currency: gems

    • Gem, a new type of currency, it’s very rare in Castle Adiart. Some legendary weaponsmiths collect gemstones to make more powerful weapons.

  • QoL

    • Players can’t walk when the execution is happening.

  • Bug fixes

    • Fix the Knight can emote at night.
    • Fix the crash issue of game over scene.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
