Patch 0.0.33a - 11th of August 2022

Change Log
Replaced assassin model with a more performant model
Firebolt Collision should be assigned in Awake not Start
Reduced knockback of most things
picking an item while levelling and confirming the item will unpause the game in the levelling screen
Fixed audio priority for level ups and equipment drops
- These will actually take priority now over other audio to avoid cut-outs
Enemy respawns should now be less CPU intense
- might not be very noticeable
confirm queue can contain the same item twice, it should check if you've confirmed one of them since the last confirm window
Nerfed icicle upgrade duration, area and damage
Nerfed throwing knvies base damage
Nerfed fire bolts base damage
Nerfed sweeping scimitar base damage
Nerfed sparks base damage
Nerfed unholy water base damage
Nerfed life drain area, damage and duration
Nerfed corrupted priest duration from 2 -> 1
Reduced size of background for settings so that you can still hover inventory
Added new custom made equipment icons
