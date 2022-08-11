Patch 0.0.33a - 11th of August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9295358 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Replaced assassin model with a more performant model

Firebolt Collision should be assigned in Awake not Start

Reduced knockback of most things

picking an item while levelling and confirming the item will unpause the game in the levelling screen

Fixed audio priority for level ups and equipment drops

These will actually take priority now over other audio to avoid cut-outs

Enemy respawns should now be less CPU intense

might not be very noticeable

confirm queue can contain the same item twice, it should check if you've confirmed one of them since the last confirm window

Nerfed icicle upgrade duration, area and damage

Nerfed throwing knvies base damage

Nerfed fire bolts base damage

Nerfed sweeping scimitar base damage

Nerfed sparks base damage

Nerfed unholy water base damage

Nerfed life drain area, damage and duration

Nerfed corrupted priest duration from 2 -> 1

Reduced size of background for settings so that you can still hover inventory

Added new custom made equipment icons