 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 11 August 2022

Patch 0.0.33a - 11th of August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9295358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

Replaced assassin model with a more performant model

Firebolt Collision should be assigned in Awake not Start

Reduced knockback of most things

picking an item while levelling and confirming the item will unpause the game in the levelling screen

Fixed audio priority for level ups and equipment drops

  • These will actually take priority now over other audio to avoid cut-outs

Enemy respawns should now be less CPU intense

  • might not be very noticeable

confirm queue can contain the same item twice, it should check if you've confirmed one of them since the last confirm window

Nerfed icicle upgrade duration, area and damage
Nerfed throwing knvies base damage
Nerfed fire bolts base damage
Nerfed sweeping scimitar base damage
Nerfed sparks base damage
Nerfed unholy water base damage
Nerfed life drain area, damage and duration
Nerfed corrupted priest duration from 2 -> 1

Reduced size of background for settings so that you can still hover inventory

Added new custom made equipment icons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link