 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 11 August 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9295285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed deadzone settings not working correctly on some machines
  • fixed recentering in main menu and death screen, not recentering the game properly
  • fixed knife bugging out when taking a screenshot in SteamVR
  • fixed big vine plant parts staying red when killed
  • fixed weapon trail showing buggy lines when equipping and unequipping in quickly while moving
  • fixed music not being completely muted when volume is set to 0
  • improved enemy spawning in hard mode
  • fixed dungeon start music interrupting or stopping sometimes
  • fixed challenge room failsave not properly working
  • fixed loading a save not cleaning up the previously saved activatable item
  • improved pathfinding of flying enemies, hopefully preventing them from getting out of bounds

Changed files in this update

Depot 1125241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link