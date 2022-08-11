- fixed deadzone settings not working correctly on some machines
- fixed recentering in main menu and death screen, not recentering the game properly
- fixed knife bugging out when taking a screenshot in SteamVR
- fixed big vine plant parts staying red when killed
- fixed weapon trail showing buggy lines when equipping and unequipping in quickly while moving
- fixed music not being completely muted when volume is set to 0
- improved enemy spawning in hard mode
- fixed dungeon start music interrupting or stopping sometimes
- fixed challenge room failsave not properly working
- fixed loading a save not cleaning up the previously saved activatable item
- improved pathfinding of flying enemies, hopefully preventing them from getting out of bounds
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 11 August 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.2.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
