v1.2 Update has arrived!

Finally the wait is over! Today we are releasing our second major update to Power to the People! This new release contains many exciting features and improvements. You can find all the details here:

New Content

New feature that allows players to place low voltage power lines underground. It must be unlocked through the Influence Points tree with 30 IP (unlocked at the same time as cryogenic air technology and concentrated solar power).



New tutorial that explains how to use underground power lines (the "Underground Tutorial").

New feature that allows players to bind specific city buildings to a specific substation, accessible from the Substation Settings window. Once activated, the selected buildings will try to source their energy from that substation in particular as a first option. If unable, they will resort to the standard behavior (closest substations first). This gives players a lot more control and is particularly powerful when combined with underground power lines.



New Power Generation Mix Chart in the End of Day Report, which shows from which types of power plants the energy generated through the day came from.



The High-tech Substation (unlocked by joining the Crytivo Club) can now be upgraded, similarly to the Basic Substation.



Brand new placement and ambience sound effects for the Micro Substation.

New special sound track for the Rio Grande level.

Transmission efficiency in the side bar is now displayed with one decimal instead of rounded.

Fixes

Fixed bug that could cause a crash upon saving the game after upgrading a power building that was being monitored by a switching station.

Fixed bug that could cause the cursor to get stuck in the close button of the Sandbox Mode Window when playing with a gamepad.

Fixed gamepad control hints for Fast Forward and Pause buttons that weren't displayed correctly if playing with an XBox One controller.

Fixed bug that caused building tooltips to still be displayed as they were being bulldozed for a second or two after the fact.

Mayors will now stay quiet while the game is paused, as not to distract the player when they are building and repairing their infrastructure.

New icon for the "view charts" button in Substation / Power Plant / Energy Storage Settings Window, as the previous one wasn't matching the style of the other buttons correctly.

Final words

Remember to participate in the discussions in our Discord server, so you can also help shape the future of Power to the People. See you later, and stay energized!