Trigon: Space Story - ver. 1.0.8.2517

It feels like it was only yesterday that we released Trigon: Space Story! Time really flies, doesn’t it, Captains? With all the excitement of our last planned hotfix update, we jumped straight into working on a Roadmap for future content updates and something extra secret. While we can’t share any details with you at the moment, we can say that we’ve had plenty to show off in our weekly meetings with our publisher.

✨ What is new?

I come to you today with a fresh Community Update to ring in the release of our latest patch. We’ve got another Hotfix for you, taking care of several crashes, blockers, visual bugs, performance, balance, and quality of life changes based on players feedback.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to report these issues to us through all of our channels.



Changes with the '🚀' icon in front of them are changes or additions suggested by the community.

⚖️ Balance

🔹 Changed the parameters of 68 weapons. Changed parameters include price, energy consumption, reload time, the time between shots in a queue, damage dealt, and EMP effect.

(The most incredible thing with this update is that it is highly based on one passionate player who helped us. Thank you the_darkwatarus_museum you are now in the special thanks list on credits. For us, this is also a new experience and one more approve about devs should be in touch with players. I mean once the game was released it is impossible to dev play as much as players do. And we can learn a lot from our players. Thank you for this great opportunity!)

📈 Optimization

🚀 Now there is no FPS drop on pause.

(It was almost twice lowered FPS and high GPU load when game paused. Now it is smooth as unpaused gameplay means x2 better and with no GPU overload)

🔹 The Galaxy Map has been optimized. Location texts have been optimized.

(x1.5 better FPS on Galaxy Map)

Features

🚀 Pause in the game is divided into two types: 1) system pause, which is activated when entering the management, opening the menu, etc.; 2) a pause caused by the player when pressing the space bar.

(Now you could play Iron Man mode, enter management, open menus, etc. and the game will be put on a system pause. It won't affect the achievement anymore)

🚀 Enemy going into stealth no longer resets the target of guns, drones, teleport

🚀 Enemy surrender offer no longer resets the target guns, drones, teleport

(Same as you we dreamed about this for a long time. It took a lot of effort to be changed, but now it feels right)

🚀 It is now possible to control units on board the enemy when the enemy goes into stealth

🚀 On Easy difficulty, the player's units return to the player's ship when an enemy ship explodes

🚀 Player teleport now picks up enemy units and enemy teleport picks up player units only on Hard difficulty

🚀 Saving the position of units now remembers not a compartment, but a specific cell in the compartment

(if you have a good skill Weapon Operator on Weapons System and at the same room you have regular Pilot and they go to other compartments for some reason it was possible that Pilot will take place on Weapons System and will not give you bonuses on that when return to saved place. Now you don't need to care about it)

🚀 The conditions for unlocking ships in chapters have been changed.

(It is now possible to play through Campain and new chapters could be unlocked on any players Spaceship.)

🚀 UI Enemy evasion bar added.

(The accuracy depends on the player's sensors:

sensors lvl 1 - enemy evasion is unknown

sensors lvl 2 - inaccurate data, the scale shows the enemy's evasion in this form - <25%, from 25 to 50%, >50%

sensors lvl 3 - accurate data, the scale shows the exact value of the enemy's evasion)

🔹 Added an autosave icon to the top right corner of the screen. It appears at the time of autosave - when changing the game day.

🚀 The correct font is now used to display Japanese texts.

🔹 Disabled right-click on buttons in the interface. Also disabled drag/drop with the right button.

🔹 In the Encyclopedia, the "viewed/not viewed" state of ships, guns, etc. saved correctly.

(Previously, to save the state, you had to start a new game or continue an existing one.)

🔹 The description of Easy, Normal, and Hard modes has been expanded, and a description of the differences between modes has been added.

🔹 On the map, the hitbox of the current location is reduced, and the hitboxes of other locations are increased.

🐞 Bugfixes

🚀 The "management" button was unlocked in battle.

(There was a small time gap after the end of the animation of the arrival of the enemy ship when you could press a pause, after which the "management" button was unlocked. If player used this it broke the game. Now it's fixed.)

🚀 Unit healthbars were visible above the ship's lid when the day changed

🚀 After defrosting in battle, a unit could never again be selected with a mass selection, its healthbar was not visible on the stage.

🔹 The game was broken when exiting to the main menu during the crossfade of music tracks when they changed from one to another

🔹 6 quests, the chance of which was equal to 0.

(It is 6 new side quests now available.)

🚀 Another blocker in the tutorial at the stage of upgrading systems in management.

🚀 When buying at the station, the unit did not appear in the players units list.

🚀 Blocker when killing an enemy captain during the escape animation of an enemy ship with a player captain on board.

🚀 Blocker when escaping from the first of two consecutive combat events.

🔹 Some quests could block the triggering of other events in the same location.

(This could be expressed in the non-arrival of help while waiting with the beacon turned on at 0 fuel.)

🚀 Unlock conditions for the "Cracker" gun changed from "Install 4 lasers on the Behemoth ship" to "Install 4 lasers on any Rakhi ship".

🚀 Achievement "Most Wanted!" it was impossible to receive after the first failure of receiving.

Now everything works as it should. To get it, you need to score a wanted level of 5 or higher in the first sector without leaving it.

🔹 Blocker when starting the game when the Backup.ZIP file is opened by some other program.

🚀 The "+" button on the units tab was missing in the Sandbox mode menu.

🏆 Achievements

🔹 The amount of scrap that must be collected for the "Galactic Garbage Collector" achievement has been changed from 500,000 to 100,000

🌈 What's next?

🔸 We will continue working on the polishing game with regular updates including performance, balancing, quality of life, and minor improvements.

🔸 Also we are working on new tooltips to make the gameplay clear for new players.

🔸 The main goal is to assemble the new roadmap with our publisher for future updates. We have so many ideas and features we would love to share with you. And you are very welcome to suggest yours here or on our Discord channel.

🔸 And 'Yes' we are working on something new for you already.

🎯 Our goals

🤝 How can you help?

