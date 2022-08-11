Graduated Update Log for 11 August

Residents of Backwater! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

Optimize the selection order to avoid the problem of not being able to order the car

Optimize farming, the satiation level of farmed animals decreases slower and the frequency of pooping decreases.

Adjusted the price of some cooking items.

Add three kinds of crops.

Adjust the speed of animals to avoid high-speed lobsters.

Add two kinds of freshwater fish.

We welcome your positive feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.