 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graduated update for 11 August 2022

Graduated Update Log for 11 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9295174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Backwater! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

  • Optimize the selection order to avoid the problem of not being able to order the car
  • Optimize farming, the satiation level of farmed animals decreases slower and the frequency of pooping decreases.
  • Adjusted the price of some cooking items.
  • Add three kinds of crops.
  • Adjust the speed of animals to avoid high-speed lobsters.
  • Add two kinds of freshwater fish.

We welcome your positive feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link