Hotfix patch for multiplayer alpha on Aug. 11

Howdy,

The new hotfix patch has been released, please exit the game and update the patch to be the new version.

And more importantly, we'll extend the Alpha test a bit and the test will end on August 13, 11:00 AM GMT+8 / 4 AM GMT+1 / Aug 12, 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT

Added & optimized

Added the function of keeping the avatar and birthday after deleting characters' data

Optimized the dungeon UI to default as the multiplayer

Fixed