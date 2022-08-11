 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 11 August 2022

Hotfix patch for multiplayer alpha on Aug. 11

Build 9295108

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy,

The new hotfix patch has been released, please exit the game and update the patch to be the new version.
And more importantly, we'll extend the Alpha test a bit and the test will end on August 13, 11:00 AM GMT+8 / 4 AM GMT+1 / Aug 12, 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT

Added & optimized

  • Added the function of keeping the avatar and birthday after deleting characters' data
  • Optimized the dungeon UI to default as the multiplayer

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where the research progress could be lost
  • Fixed time issues with commission orders
  • Fixed the avatar issue in settings
  • Fixed the issue that the hp bar doesn't display correctly
  • Fixed the issue of the repeated triggering of traps and keys in dungeons
  • Fixed some issues related to creating a new character from a new account
  • Fixed an issue where mission tracking was not visible in the player's home
  • Fixed the falling issue when the player is sleeping
  • Fixed some backgroun music issues from night to day
  • Fixed the login crash issue caused by "Metal Single Bed" and "Cute Single Bed."

Changed depots in multiplayer_test branch

View more data in app history for build 9295108
My Time at Sandrock Multiplayer Content Depot 1084602
