PsiloSybil update for 11 August 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.2-c

Patch notes Beta 0.6.2-c

Build 9295071

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wizard Giza

  • The magic hands cast by the blue wizards are now much easier to jump over, rendering the entire level significantly easier. (Previous runs are not invalidated)
  • Minor colouring error fixed.

Changed files in this update

