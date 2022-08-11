Patch notes Beta 0.6.2-c

Wizard Giza
- The magic hands cast by the blue wizards are now much easier to jump over, rendering the entire level significantly easier. (Previous runs are not invalidated)
- Minor colouring error fixed.
