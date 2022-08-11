Patch Notes v0.05 Early Access - 8.11.2022

New Features:
- Performance Improvement: Tons of Optimization for CPU and GPU for gameplay and replays
- More animations: Defensive Stances, QB Dropback, HB take handoff, Field Goal hold & kick
- 4-player Multiplayer
- In-Game Options
- In-Game Team Select
- Motion Before The Snap - Control players on offense pre-snap by pressing B
- Audio in Replays
- Fan Player Names - Thanks for your submissions!
- More Quality settings including DynamicBone, Ambient Occlusion and Post Processing
- Auto-Focus for post-processing during replays (Right Stick Click)
Small Changes:
- Added Discrete as an options for the PhysicsGameplaySettings. Discrete is more optimized, but requires new tuning and leads to different gameplay results.
- Better zone coverage
- Better run and pass blocking AI
- Better cutting footwork. Everyone can cut now.
- Better and more optimized grass VFX (3D blades of grass)
- Added Credits page to main menu
- Added kicking tee
Fixes:
- Fixed zone coverage (still not perfect)
- Root motion celebration animations
- Various fixes for Season Mode
- Load time improvements
