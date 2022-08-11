 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 11 August 2022

Patch Notes v0.05 Early Access - 8.11.2022

Patch Notes v0.05 Early Access - 8.11.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Performance Improvement: Tons of Optimization for CPU and GPU for gameplay and replays
  • More animations: Defensive Stances, QB Dropback, HB take handoff, Field Goal hold & kick
  • 4-player Multiplayer
  • In-Game Options
  • In-Game Team Select
  • Motion Before The Snap - Control players on offense pre-snap by pressing B
  • Audio in Replays
  • Fan Player Names - Thanks for your submissions!
  • More Quality settings including DynamicBone, Ambient Occlusion and Post Processing
  • Auto-Focus for post-processing during replays (Right Stick Click)

Small Changes:

  • Added Discrete as an options for the PhysicsGameplaySettings. Discrete is more optimized, but requires new tuning and leads to different gameplay results.
  • Better zone coverage
  • Better run and pass blocking AI
  • Better cutting footwork. Everyone can cut now.
  • Better and more optimized grass VFX (3D blades of grass)
  • Added Credits page to main menu
  • Added kicking tee

Fixes:

  • Fixed zone coverage (still not perfect)
  • Root motion celebration animations
  • Various fixes for Season Mode
  • Load time improvements

