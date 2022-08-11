 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 11 August 2022

Mini-Update V. 1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Added:

  • Added new fanart to the art gallery.

Fixed:

  • Pixel face in UI no longer disappears (Please let it really work now x_x).
  • Fixed christmas hat poster date.
  • Now the 2D arcade shows the 100% symbol if you got all the notes.

