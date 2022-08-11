Mini-Update V. 1.0.7

Added:
- Added new fanart to the art gallery.
Fixed:
- Pixel face in UI no longer disappears (Please let it really work now x_x).
- Fixed christmas hat poster date.
- Now the 2D arcade shows the 100% symbol if you got all the notes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added:
Fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update