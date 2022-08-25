Lawn Mowing Simulator – Accessibility Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9294871 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 14:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Mowers!

We’re happy to release a new update today for Lawn Mowing Simulator which improves our accessibility offerings!

We’re proud to share these new features below:

Universal Wheel Support – Steering Wheel support is now available on all platforms

Button Remapping – In-game controls can now be re-mapped on all platforms

Adjustable Text – Font size can now be increased

Steering Wheel On/Off – Any input classified as a “Joystick” (Unrecognised Wheels, Flight Sticks) can now be turned off and on (This does not include Keyboard/Mouse/Gamepads)

With this update, we’re also very excited to announce that Lawn Mowing Simulator is now Steam Deck Verified! Now that’s Mow-bility!

A huge thank you to our incredible community for your support and feedback!

Have a great day

Skyhook Games