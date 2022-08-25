 Skip to content

Lawn Mowing Simulator update for 25 August 2022

Lawn Mowing Simulator – Accessibility Update

Build 9294871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Mowers!

We’re happy to release a new update today for Lawn Mowing Simulator which improves our accessibility offerings!

We’re proud to share these new features below:

  • Universal Wheel Support – Steering Wheel support is now available on all platforms
  • Button Remapping – In-game controls can now be re-mapped on all platforms
  • Adjustable Text – Font size can now be increased
  • Steering Wheel On/Off – Any input classified as a “Joystick” (Unrecognised Wheels, Flight Sticks) can now be turned off and on (This does not include Keyboard/Mouse/Gamepads)

With this update, we’re also very excited to announce that Lawn Mowing Simulator is now Steam Deck Verified! Now that’s Mow-bility!

A huge thank you to our incredible community for your support and feedback!

For all things Lawn Mowing Simulator, be sure to follow us on Twitter, and join our Discord!
Have a great day

Skyhook Games

