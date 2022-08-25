Lawn Mowing Simulator – Accessibility Update

Hello, Mowers!
We’re happy to release a new update today for Lawn Mowing Simulator which improves our accessibility offerings!
We’re proud to share these new features below:
- Universal Wheel Support – Steering Wheel support is now available on all platforms
- Button Remapping – In-game controls can now be re-mapped on all platforms
- Adjustable Text – Font size can now be increased
- Steering Wheel On/Off – Any input classified as a “Joystick” (Unrecognised Wheels, Flight Sticks) can now be turned off and on (This does not include Keyboard/Mouse/Gamepads)
With this update, we’re also very excited to announce that Lawn Mowing Simulator is now Steam Deck Verified! Now that’s Mow-bility!
A huge thank you to our incredible community for your support and feedback!
Have a great day
Skyhook Games
