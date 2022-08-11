Update Notes for August 11 2022

Audio Controls Tweak
- Weather Audio can be controlled using the Master Volume Slider
- Vehicle Sounds can be controlled using the SFX Volume Slider
Graphics Tweaks
- Character Models Improved for Low and Medium Preset
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Audio Controls Tweak
Graphics Tweaks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update