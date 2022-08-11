 Skip to content

Way On Where update for 11 August 2022

Update Notes for August 11 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9294765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio Controls Tweak

  • Weather Audio can be controlled using the Master Volume Slider
  • Vehicle Sounds can be controlled using the SFX Volume Slider

Graphics Tweaks

  • Character Models Improved for Low and Medium Preset

Changed files in this update

