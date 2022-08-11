NEW BONUS EPISODE RELEASED!

Kept you waiting, huh?

As some of you might have noticed, I've been taking it easy for the summer to spend more time with my kids and just to relax generally. I watched a lot of movies, played a lot of games. Just kinda rekindled my love for games and horror once again.

I haven't been all lazy though! The Bonus mode for Episode 3 is now released! You can access it from the Penthouse tv if you've beaten the episode.

Inspired by the Saw franchise, you are tasked to survive a mixture of traps and escape your doom.

I wanted to make something extra hard and just torture players even more so than before.

I hope you enjoy!

-Roope