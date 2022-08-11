 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 11 August 2022

NEW BONUS EPISODE RELEASED!

Share · View all patches · Build 9294713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kept you waiting, huh?

As some of you might have noticed, I've been taking it easy for the summer to spend more time with my kids and just to relax generally. I watched a lot of movies, played a lot of games. Just kinda rekindled my love for games and horror once again.

I haven't been all lazy though! The Bonus mode for Episode 3 is now released! You can access it from the Penthouse tv if you've beaten the episode.

Inspired by the Saw franchise, you are tasked to survive a mixture of traps and escape your doom.
I wanted to make something extra hard and just torture players even more so than before.

I hope you enjoy!

-Roope

Changed files in this update

Depot 1291791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1291792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link