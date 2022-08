Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 9294684 Β· Last edited 11 August 2022 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

How could we launch a game without a day-1 patch, so here it is:

Changelog! 0.2 -has arms

πŸ’ͺ fixed: Some players got their head stuck inside a cat. Not nice.

πŸ‘ added: You can now select the server region you want to join! Armazing!

Thank you for the lending us a hand in finding theses issues!