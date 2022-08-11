【2022.8.12】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on Aug 12th from 06:00 to 07:00 UTC (1 hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

New item：

Added 3 new animal fodder and relevant recepies, can be crafted at stone mill.

Optimization:

optimized the presentation of locked items in the Guild Shop.

Bugs fixed:

Fixed Zhaoyun's helmet skin does not have motion. Fixed you can not relocate Territory Banners sometimes.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!