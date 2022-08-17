 Skip to content

Dread Templar update for 17 August 2022

Dread Templar's Content Update 0.971 brings the Guardian Mode!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Templars!

Dread Templar is on a roll again! This time he needs to protect a blue crystal and survive as long as possible. This special mode is called a Guardian Mode and below you can find all the information you might need along with the trailer:

Guardian Mode

Guardian Mode is a wave based, endless game mode. Protect the blue crystal in the center of the scene as long as you can! The rules are simple, if the blue crystal is destroyed or if you die, you lose.

Hints:
  1. Your weapon upgrades, Blood Gems and Emblems obtained in Campaign Mode can be used in the same difficulty in the Guardian Mode.

  1. Get points by killing demons and finishing a wave.

  2. Purchasing power-ups and supplies can help against the demons coming out of the teleportation points.

<Red> Greatly increase the damage of all weapons
<Yellow> Summon a defender fight for you, defender will attack any enemy approaches the blue crystal.
<Green> Recover player's HP.
<Blue> Restores the durability of the blue crystal

Let us know how you like the Guardian Mode and share your best scores! A perfect place to do so is our Discord server, so feel free to join!

Changed files in this update

