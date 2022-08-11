 Skip to content

NonetEnsemble～魔法仕掛けの迷宮～ update for 11 August 2022

Update Information Ver1.40.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made

■Bug Fixes
Bug in which characters were displayed twice during an event.
Bug in which weather conditions were inherited when starting a new game.
The weather was not being displayed correctly when a new player started the game.
A bug that caused some parts of the story to be garbled in Chinese.
The attacks of some monsters are still in Japanese.
The special BGM would continue to play after saving and exiting the game.
Bug that the special BGM keeps playing after saving and exiting the game.
Bug that full screen and screen size are not reflected in some cases.

