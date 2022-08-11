Battlerace - Update #2.4.2

Hello folks,
We are releasing an update numbered 2.4.2 in which we focus on bug fixes.
Update #2.4.2
General
- Improvement of weapon castomization
- Improvement of player speed
- Improvement of camera shake
- Improvement of player arm movement
- Improvement of player arm texture color
- Improvement of spectator camera
- Improvement of match start camera
- Fixing grenade throwing
- Fixing the display of bullet holes
- Fixing watching players after death in elimination mode
Weapons customization
- UI improvement
- Fixing several bugs related to accessory selection
- Fixing the display of SPAS-12 weapons.
Weapons
- Fixing grenade throwing
Player
- Improved the texture color of the player's arms
- Increased walking speeds (5.5/12 -> 6.1/12)
- Reduced camera shaking when firing weapons.
- Reduced player arm movement (2/5 -> 1/5).
Bullet Holes
- Improved visibility of bullet holes
- Fix rendering of bullet holes underwater
Maps
- Improved match start camera
- Improvement of the ground on the Training ground map
Elimination mode
- Fixing watching players after death
Thanks,
TieDeveloper
Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper
Changed files in this update