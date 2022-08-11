 Skip to content

Battlerace update for 11 August 2022

Battlerace - Update #2.4.2

Hello folks,

We are releasing an update numbered 2.4.2 in which we focus on bug fixes.

Update #2.4.2

General

  • Improvement of weapon castomization
  • Improvement of player speed
  • Improvement of camera shake
  • Improvement of player arm movement
  • Improvement of player arm texture color
  • Improvement of spectator camera
  • Improvement of match start camera
  • Fixing grenade throwing
  • Fixing the display of bullet holes
  • Fixing watching players after death in elimination mode

Weapons customization

  • UI improvement
  • Fixing several bugs related to accessory selection
  • Fixing the display of SPAS-12 weapons.

Weapons

  • Fixing grenade throwing

Player

  • Improved the texture color of the player's arms
  • Increased walking speeds (5.5/12 -> 6.1/12)
  • Reduced camera shaking when firing weapons.
  • Reduced player arm movement (2/5 -> 1/5).

Bullet Holes

  • Improved visibility of bullet holes
  • Fix rendering of bullet holes underwater

Maps

  • Improved match start camera
  • Improvement of the ground on the Training ground map

Elimination mode

  • Fixing watching players after death

Thanks,
TieDeveloper

