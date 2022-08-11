 Skip to content

SAELIG update for 11 August 2022

Update 36.15 - Tiny update

Update 36.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a tiny little update for the following

  • Fixed businesses offloading goods into houses
  • Fixed an inventory duplication bug when dealing with outfits and your pack
  • You should now be able to make leather in your longhouse

