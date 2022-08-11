New game start modes

Share · View all patches · Build 9294383 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 07:39:14 UTC by Wendy

several other game start modes have been added to the Classic Game Mode. These modes can be challenging at times, so we recommend that you start the game in Classic mode.

a reinforcement placement bug has been fixed, it is no longer possible for a reinforcement unit to spawn in place of another reinforcement unit. If all support slots are full, the unit will try to land in the following turns.

Thank you for every product purchase and support.

Any constructive and positive review is greatly appreciated.

We wish you a lot of fun.