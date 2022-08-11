 Skip to content

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 11 August 2022

New game start modes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • several other game start modes have been added to the Classic Game Mode. These modes can be challenging at times, so we recommend that you start the game in Classic mode.
  • a reinforcement placement bug has been fixed, it is no longer possible for a reinforcement unit to spawn in place of another reinforcement unit. If all support slots are full, the unit will try to land in the following turns.

