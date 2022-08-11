 Skip to content

Planetary Defense: An Orbital Turret Defense System update for 11 August 2022

Day One Patch

Build 9294324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! This is the first patch for the release of the game, namely some bug fixes and renaming and clarifications of some descriptions.
This is a work in progress and will try to regularly maintain the game for bugs and balance fixing but I will be adding more significant additions as time goes on
Stay tuned!

