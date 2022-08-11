Greetings! This is the first patch for the release of the game, namely some bug fixes and renaming and clarifications of some descriptions.
This is a work in progress and will try to regularly maintain the game for bugs and balance fixing but I will be adding more significant additions as time goes on
Stay tuned!
Planetary Defense: An Orbital Turret Defense System update for 11 August 2022
Day One Patch
Greetings! This is the first patch for the release of the game, namely some bug fixes and renaming and clarifications of some descriptions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update