Updated to ver1.07

Thank you very much for your reports.

I am sorry for the delay in checking the forum, as I am basically working alone on corrections, etc.

I have taken a look at all of them! I will try to improve it.

ver1.07

・The rarity classification of the cards was a little incorrect.

・The buffing process for the granting of the card was not as expected, so this has been corrected.

The "Imbue SS" were not as simple as the parameter enhancements, so we have enhanced them a little. We will make adjustments as we see fit.

・The total gold is now added to the total gold picked up instead of the total result.

・If you enter a staircase and leave it due to a trap or some other factor, the selection window will close.

The behavior of using multiple items with a double-star spirit stone was incomplete. The behavior when using multiple items with the twin-star spirit stone was incomplete, but it still does not work well when branching.

・Fixed a missing process for placing and throwing items.

・Fixed the problem of using items that should not be used by rearranging the process of hypnotic traps and magic bullets.

