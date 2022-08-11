Early Access Episode 1 version 1.2

We have released a patch for Project Absentia Episode 1.

Implement cutscene skipping option. You can enable it in the menu under Gameplay Options. If turned on, will skip the cutscenes when you replay a completed episode

Turned Hollow Point ammo into High Powered ammo, did some modifications to damage factors for enemies to reflect this

Fixed badly done pentagram on a few of the cutscene slides (Sorry, Bridgeburner!)

Rework man eating plant enemy to take some damage from direct hits, while still motivating the player to fire missiles into its mouth. Also redo some soundwork and graphical design on the plant monster to 'telegraph' its mechanics more

Add optional ammo listing for all weapons in inventory. Can be enabled under HUD Options

Replace armor hit sound

Plethora of bugfixes for maps

Added missing mouse options section in menus (oops)

Removed unused code

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will most definitely break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.1 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on.

Barring any critical bugfixes, this will be the last update before we work on Episode 2. We are excited for what we have planned. Stay tuned!