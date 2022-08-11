New Item Buy Back System!

263: Early Access 0.13.2 - August 11, 2022 12:30 PM EST
• Completed the item buy-back system. Did you sell an item on accident? Now you can buy it back from any merchant at the amount you sold it for! Item buy-back history supports a maximum of forty items and it persists until you camp.
• Buy/sell messages now appear in your social log, also.
• Archery attack has been added to the stats sheet.
• Fixed a bug that allowed you to embark on an undefined mission.
• The network activity indicator now shows packets up and down per second. This information is fun, but also informative. It's particularly helpful for developers to stay on top of net code bloat.
• Made numerous performance and security improvements that will improve the long-term health of the game.
• Seal of Sanctuary (CRU) no longer auto-cancels if your target dies.
