Updated version 0.17

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug where [Archdeacon] and [Juxian] skill increases were too high.

● Fixed the bug of raising funds, which did not actually increase corruption.

● Fixed a bug where the actual loyalty reduction was not consistent with the label.

● Fixed an issue where [lowering all city defense levels] could not be used during commissioned construction

● Fixed a bug where the queen sometimes became a concubine.

● Fixed as long as sleep every day, even if shou yuan exhausted will not die bug.

● and some other details.

Optimization:

● Continue to optimize the algorithm of war.

● Perfect the skill setting, optimize the attribute value.

● Reduced the cost of upgrading and maintaining the wall, and reduced the value of increasing the city defense.

● Adjust the official skills from 5 levels to 3 levels.

● Adjusted the level of initial difficulty setting.

● Increased spending on peerage living.

● When adjusting [raising funds], the effect varies greatly according to the background, and officials with "Shi" background have obvious advantages.

● and some other details.

Add:

● Open official skills [attack and annihilate], [wall].

● The Ministry of Civil Affairs to join the "appointed" function.

● The ministry of war to join the emergency conscription function.

The current version has basically cleared the obvious bugs, and then the main energy will be put in the development of new content. If any bugs are found during the operation, please send them to the group to help improve, thank you!